South Carolina Gamecocks Voted to Have Underwhelming Season by SEC Media
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been voted by the SEC Media to have an underwhelming season in 2024.
SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas wrapped up on Thursday and media in attendance cashed in their votes for conference rankings and who they predict to win the conference. The South Carolina Gamecocks were voted the 13th-best team in the conference, only ahead of Arkansas, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. They did however receive a vote to win the conference, but take that how you will considering it was media members who voted.
Head coach Shane Beamer stated at SEC Media Days that he knew the media would not be very high on his program, but that he felt his team is better than what everyone else expects. He also said the standard and expectation every year is to win championships. In 2023, the Gamecocks failed to get a bowl game bid which means the 2024 season is a big one for Beamer entering year four.
The Gamecocks also did not have a single player voted onto the All-SEC preseason team on either side of the ball.
Here is where each team in the conference finished out in the SEC media poll for the 2024 college football season.
SEC Preseason Media Poll:
- Georgia
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Auburn
- Kentucky
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Arkansas
- Mississippi State
- Vanderbilt
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!