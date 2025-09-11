Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt Commodores: Official Injury Report Released

An official injury report for the South Carolina Gamecocks' week three matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores has been released.

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes as he is brought down by South Carolina State Bulldogs defensive end Mike Lunz (11) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks are just days away from their SEC debut against the Vanderbilt Commodores. This will be the 35th matchup between these two programs in a series that South Carolina has dominated 30-4.

Both programs are heading into this matchup with 2-0 records and are looking to continue their undefeated seasons as they begin conference play. The Gamecocks are currently ranked inside the top-15 and have aspirations of reaching the 2025 College Football Playoff.

South Carolina sits as a 4.5-point favorite over the Commodores, according to FanDuel. The over/under for the game has been placed at 48.5 points. The spread earlier in the week had South Carolina as a 5.5-point favorite, so the line has since moved in favor of the Commodores.

Both teams are heading into this matchup dealing with a handful of injuries. As the matchup inches closer, both programs have released an official injury report. The Gamecocks' week three matchup with the Commodores is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium. Coverage for this event will be made available on ESPN.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt Commodores Injury Report:

Vanderbilt

  • QUESTIONABLE: DL #5 Yilanan Ouattara
  • PROBABLE: RB #22 Makhilyn Young
  • PROBABLE: RB #28 Sedrick Alexander
  • PROBABLE: OL #50 Chase Mitchell

South Carolina

  • DOUBTFUL: DB #8 Judge Collier
  • DOUBTFUL: TE #87 Brady Hunt
  • PROBABLE: DB #4 Vicari Swain
  • PROBABLE: DB #15 Brandon Cisse
  • PROBABLE: DB #18 Jaquel Holman

