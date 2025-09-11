South Carolina Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt Commodores: Official Injury Report Released
An official injury report for the South Carolina Gamecocks' week three matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores has been released.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are just days away from their SEC debut against the Vanderbilt Commodores. This will be the 35th matchup between these two programs in a series that South Carolina has dominated 30-4.
Both programs are heading into this matchup with 2-0 records and are looking to continue their undefeated seasons as they begin conference play. The Gamecocks are currently ranked inside the top-15 and have aspirations of reaching the 2025 College Football Playoff.
South Carolina sits as a 4.5-point favorite over the Commodores, according to FanDuel. The over/under for the game has been placed at 48.5 points. The spread earlier in the week had South Carolina as a 5.5-point favorite, so the line has since moved in favor of the Commodores.
Both teams are heading into this matchup dealing with a handful of injuries. As the matchup inches closer, both programs have released an official injury report. The Gamecocks' week three matchup with the Commodores is scheduled to kick off at 7:45 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium. Coverage for this event will be made available on ESPN.
South Carolina Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt Commodores Injury Report:
Vanderbilt
- QUESTIONABLE: DL #5 Yilanan Ouattara
- PROBABLE: RB #22 Makhilyn Young
- PROBABLE: RB #28 Sedrick Alexander
- PROBABLE: OL #50 Chase Mitchell
South Carolina
- DOUBTFUL: DB #8 Judge Collier
- DOUBTFUL: TE #87 Brady Hunt
- PROBABLE: DB #4 Vicari Swain
- PROBABLE: DB #15 Brandon Cisse
- PROBABLE: DB #18 Jaquel Holman
