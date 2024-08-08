South Carolina Gamecocks Wide Receiver Room Being Challenged
The South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver room is being challenged by their position coach.
At the start of fall camp, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer addressed what he believed was the biggest question on the roster. The wide receiver group popped into his mind, which is understandable considering the program lost Xavier Legette to the NFL this offseason. The Gamecocks are now looking for answers on the outside, and the room is being challenged to step up by wide receivers coach Mike Furrey.
“The most up in the air is probably the receiver rotation and how that shakes out,” Beamer said. Furrey has taken that challenge head-on by challenging his players to compete every day at practice and to earn their spots on the depth chart.
"There's a lot of people who haven't proven it yet, but the best way to earn it is to compete, and when you have a competitive room like that, the guys who are going to earn it are going to be pretty good," Furrey said.
The players seem to be responding well to the challenge or at least South Carolina transfer wide receiver Dalevon Campbell is.
"I got the utmost respect for him," Campbell said Tuesday. "He has expectations that he wants you to meet and you have to have expectations for yourself that are higher than his. He pushes you ... the way he talks, do things, you want to run through a wall for him."
The Gamecocks' wide receiver room is not the only question on offense ahead of the 2024 college football season. They still have not yet officially named a starting quarterback, though most believe it will be LaNorris Sellers. The Gamecocks offensive line also struggled to protect the quarterback last season and in return, the rushing attack ranked towards the bottom nationally as well. They added depth from the portal this offseason to help address some of those issues, and maybe a heavy dose of competition will help the top players rise from the mix of players before week one arrives on the schedule.
