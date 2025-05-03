South Carolina Head Coach Attends Kentucky Derby
South Carolina football head coach Shane Beamer attends the Kentucky Derby.
One of the most pristine sporting events is taking place this weekend as the Kentucky Derby is hosting its annual race. The event is always flooded with celebrities, and one of them is a face South Carolina Gamecock fans are very familiar with.
South Carolina football head coach Shane Beamer attended this year's Kentucky Derby. Beamer was not the only Gamecock either as wide receiver Xavier Legette was seen at the event as well. Legette played several seasons for the Gamecocks and was a first round pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers.
Beamer is coming off of his best season yet with the Gamecocks. The program went 9-3 in the regular season last year and nearly made the college football playoff. Beamer is now entering his fifth year with the program and expectations are riding high for the Gamecocks this season.
The returns of quarterback LaNorris Sellers, wide receiver Nyck Harbor and EDGE Dylan Stewart have the Gamecocks in a position to make another run this year. However, they will have to do so without the likes of safety Nick Emmanwori, defensive tackle TJ Sanders and EDGE Kyle Kennard, as they are now in the NFL.
To help alleviate some of the departures, the Gamecocks have hit the transfer portal hard this offseason and are doing everything they can to make sure there isn't a step back this season.
