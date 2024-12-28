South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer Talks About the Air Noland Addition
South Carolina added transfer QB, Air Noland to the roster during this portal window. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talked about why they added Noland.
The South Carolina Gamecocks know who their starting quarterback is. In 2024, redshirt freshman and first year starter LaNorris Sellers was nothing short of electric on their way to a (9-3) season. Now, as the Gamecocks prepare for their bowl game against Illinois, they've added another talented signal-caller to the Quarterback room in Columbia, South Carolina. Air Noland spent a year at Ohio State and now is a South Carolina Gamecock.
The former 4-star left-hander brings quite a bit of talent to an already spoken for room in terms of starting time. However, head coach Shane Beamer addressed why Noland and the Gamecocks were the right fit for one another.
"Credit to him, cause all he wants is an opportunity to compete. I said to this to you guys last year, a lot of quarterbacks were interested in South Carolina because of Spencer. They wanted to come here, but they went on to other Power5 schools and became starters because they wouldn't come here because I wouldn't promise them the starting job. I didn't promise Air anything but the chance to compete. He saw an opportunity to learn under LaNorris and learn under Coach Shula. Mike Shula was a big attraction to him. I did not know Air, was really impressed with he and his family while they were down here. He walked around with a notebook for the two days he was here and took notes. I was really impressed."
