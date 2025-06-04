South Carolina Hopes to Continue Historic Win Streak in 2025 College Football Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to extend a massive win streak as they enter the 2025 college football season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for a massive 2025 season where the team is expected to have its strongest season under head coach Shane Beamer.
While Beamer and his roster have had some lofty expectations placed on them ahead of the 2025 season, there is one expectation in particular that has gone somewhat unnoticed by the media and fans. An expectation that involves Carolina's matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The two schools have met annually since the 1992 season with Carolina taking home wins in all but four matchups. The Gamecocks' last loss to Vanderbilt took place back in 2008, and have since rattled off 16 consecutive wins (the longest streak in series history).
During last year's meeting, Carolina outlasted Vanderbilt to the tune of a 28-7 victory in Nashville where the Gamecocks outgained their opponent by nearly 200 total yards of offense. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers finished the evening with 238 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Continuing a historic period of dominance over the Commodores likely will not be the reason South Carolina reaches the College Football Playoff this year. Extending the more than decade-long win streak will help the Gamecocks build much-needed momentum throughout their 2025 season.
South Carolina and Vanderbilt will renew their annual meeting this season on Saturday, September 13th in Columbia, South Carolina. Kickoff for this game will take place at either 7 or 7:45 p.m. A TV network for this game has not yet been announced.
