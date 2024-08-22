South Carolina Injury Report - Gamecocks Rather Healthy to Start 2024 Season
The South Carolian Gamecocks are just days away from their season opener against Old Dominion in Columbia, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 4:15 PM EST as the 2024 season gets underway. The Gamecocks are looking for a bounceback season in year four of the Shane Beamer regime and they are going to start the season rather healthy all things considered.
Head coach Shane Beamer provided an injury report with the names of players he expects to be limited in the upcoming practices as well as a few who could potentially miss time in the opener.
“Injury update coming out of the scrimmage, we’re in pretty good shape overal. The only two issues from the scrimmage were that Emory Floyd has a little bit of a lower-body issue — he should be fine for Old Dominion next week — and Aaryon Parks got his ankle rolled up a little bit. We’ll see about him; I’d say he’s probably doubtful for next week. Other than that, we came out of the scrimmage on Saturday in pretty good shape, and the guys had Sunday off.”
OL Jakai Moore,, EDGE Elijah Davis, EDGE Bryan Thomas Jr., TE Reid Mikeska, and TE Nick Elksnis were all held out of the scrimmage on Saturday, but Beamer said they all should be fine:
“All of those guys should be fine; expect them back this week for sure. Nothing long-term. During the scrimmage, had a couple of hamstring issues that some guys weren’t able to finish in the secondary. Nothing long-term.”
