South Carolina Lands Commitment from EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah
South Carolina has secured a commitment from three-star EDGE Kobby Sakyi-Prah, hailing from Roswell, GA. This news comes following Sakyi-Prah’s official visit to the Gamecocks on June 7th, marking a significant addition to the team’s defensive lineup.
Sakyi-Prah, a versatile player, has garnered attention from numerous programs, holding 26 offers from schools including Mississippi State, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Southern California, UCF, and Vanderbilt. Despite having scheduled official visits with Mississippi State and Indiana, Sakyi-Prah decided to commit to South Carolina, indicating a strong impression from his visit and the program’s appeal.
During his sophomore year, Sakyi-Prah demonstrated his prowess on the field primarily as an interior pass rusher for Roswell High School. His performance was instrumental in leading the team to the semifinals of Georgia’s AAAAAAA playoffs. According to MaxPreps, he accumulated 89 tackles, with 11 for loss, and recorded 9 sacks. Additionally, he achieved 6 quarterback hurries, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery, showcasing his all-around defensive skills and potential.
Sakyi-Prah’s commitment is a noteworthy boost for the Gamecocks, as they continue to build a robust defensive unit. His ability to disrupt the offense and make critical plays will be a valuable asset for South Carolina. With his impressive stats and proven track record, Sakyi-Prah is expected to make an immediate impact.
South Carolina's recruitment strategy has clearly paid off with this commitment, reinforcing their defensive capabilities. The addition of a player with Sakyi-Prah's talent and work ethic bodes well for the team's future, as they aim to compete at higher levels in the coming seasons. This commitment underscores the Gamecocks' dedication to strengthening their roster with high-potential recruits.
Gamecock class of 2025:
- Four-Star CB Shamari Earls
- Four-Star DL Caleb Williams
- Four-Star WR Brian Rowe
- Three-Star WR Jayden Sellers
- Three-Star DL Anthony Addison
- Three-Star S Damarcus Leach
