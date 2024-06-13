South Carolina Lands 'Impressive Under the Radar' Transfer Portal Class
The South Carolina Gamecocks' 2024 transfer portal class was ranked as one of the five best 'under the radar' groups in college football.
The South Carolina Gamecocks' football program is entering a pivotal year under head coach Shane Beamer. He has compiled a 20-18 record over his time as head coach and is coming off of a 5-7 season in year three. This offseason, Beamer and his staff put an effort into adding more bodies to the roster via the transfer portal, and it's better than some may think.
On3's Jesse Simonton released an article that listed the five most impressive transfer portal classes in 2024 that are flying under the radar and South Carolina made the list. The Gamecocks had some key departures from the roster such as Xavier McLeod to Georgia and wide receiver Juice Wells to Ole Miss, but they also added some solid pieces.
Simonton noted that Beamer did a good job of filling gaps created by portal departures by adding players from the portal. He highlighted names like Raheim Sanders from Arkansas and the five wideouts South Carolina added as well.
In total, South Carolina added 22 players from the transfer portal to help the efforts of the program to improve upon the season they had in 2023. So at the very least, if South Carolina posts another season like they did in 2023, it won't be from a lack of trying via the transfer portal.
