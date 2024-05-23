Rocket Sanders looks to revitalize Gamecocks' rushing attack
In 2023, South Carolina faced numerous issues, finishing 5-7, after posting winning records in Shane Beamer’s first two seasons. The Gamecock offense had its struggles, finishing 77th in the country in scoring (averaging 26 points per game), while finishing dead last amongst SEC teams in rushing yards per game.
Although they lost leading rusher Mario Anderson Jr. to Memphis via the transfer portal, the Gamecocks have hope in Arkansas transfer running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. Although Sanders measures in at 225 lbs., he lives up to the “Rocket” with explosive speed, being clocked as fast as 21 mph.
Sanders had his own struggles last year, running for just 209 yards on only 3.4 yards per carry in six games. These numbers come with an asterisk as Sanders' season was filled with injuries, being cut short after a torn labrum.
However, in the 2022 season, Sanders was one of the best running backs in the country. “Rocket” was named a first-team All-SEC selection, finishing with 1,443 rushing yards on 6.5 yards per carry with 12 total touchdowns.
Sanders provides an explosive threat out of the backfield as well as a potential nightmare for SEC defenses on option plays with redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers. If healthy, “Rocket” can be a game-changer for a Gamecock offense that hasn’t seen a 1,000 rusher since Kevin Harris in 2020.
