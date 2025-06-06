Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Listed as a Team that Could 'Shake Up' 2025 College Football Playoff

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been listed as a team that could shake up the 2025 College Football Playoff.

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to the win against Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts to the win against Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The College Football Playoff is entering its second year in the 12-team format as the 2025 regular season approaches. While the sport of college football itself is extremely unpredictable, many of the "usual suspects" are predicted to make appearances in this year's tournament.

However, there are a handful of teams not normally within the national championship discussion that experts believe could "shake up" the college football playoff picture this season.

According to On3, the South Carolina Gamecocks are one of the teams that could crash the College Football Playoff party by winning anywhere from nine to 10 games this season and making their first playoff appearance in program history.

South Carolina was very good last season, but now it has a seasoned athletic freak as a starter who has every bit of an opportunity to be a household name in the sport as [DJ] Lagway. "Wrote On3's Ari Wasserman. "Add in that South Carolina also has one of the best defensive players in the sport in Dylan Stewart, and there is a core that’s pretty solid there. South Carolina has to go from having the potential to winning games each week in the SEC. That’s Shane Beamer’s job to figure out."

The Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta when face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that South Carolina leads 11-7-2. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

