South Carolina Loses DB Commit in 2026 Class, Peyton Dyer
The South Carolina Gamecocks have lost the commitment of 4-Star DB, Peyton Dyer.
Four-star defensive back prospect, Peyton Dyer was one of the six South Carolina commits in the class of 2026 as of Tuesday, April 8th. However, that commitment is no more as the Duluth, Georgia prospect announces that he is de-committing from the Gamecocks.
South Carolina is in the midst of spring practice, with their annual scrimmage set for April 18th. This de-commitment from Dyer comes just one day after the in-state Georgia Bulldogs lost a defensive back commit in the form of Jontavious Wyman to the Miami Hurricanes.
Dyer has official visits scheduled for Georgia, South Carolina, and USC this summer ahead of his Senior season at Duluth.
2026 South Carolina Commits
- 4-star CB, J'Vaien Currence
- 3-star OT, Zyon Guiles
- 3-star EDGE, Keenan Britt
- 3-star TE, Jamel Howse
- 3-star IOL, Anthony Baxter
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: