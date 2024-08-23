South Carolina Offensive Line Already Dealing With Injury Per Shane Beamer
The South Carolina Gamecocks had several difficiencies a year ago on the football field. With a (5-7) record, there were plenty of problem areas that needed to be addressed this offseason. Though perhaps the biggest one was the offensive line. South Carolina allowed 41.0 sacks a year ago, finishing 118th in the country, while also being 128th in rushing yards per game.
They couldn't protect the quarterback, nor could they provide running room for the backfield. It was going to be a major point of improvement for the Gamecocks no matter what this offseason.
However, injuries have already plagued the unit entering the 2024 season, according to head coach Shane Beamer. Beamer spoke on his weekly radio show on Thursdays and he reported two new injuries to veteran offensive lineman. Sixth-year senior and reserve offensive lineman Jakai Moore will not be ready for the season opener and will likely miss even more time after that with an undisclosed injury, per Beamer.
Additionally, potential starter and rotational offensive lineman Aaryn Parks suffered an ankle sprain during their last scrimmage, Beamer doesn't expect him back in the lineup for the season opener either. They hope to get him back "midseason" according to Beamer.
