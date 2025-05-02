South Carolina Offensive Lineman Jakai Moore Signs with North Carolina
South Carolina offensive lineman Jakai Moore has announced his transfer to North Carolina.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have lost a couple of players to the spring transfer portal while also gaining some. Offensive lineman Jakai Moore was part of the departures and he has since announced his signing with the North Carolina Tar Heels, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer.
Moore joined the Gamecocks as a member of the 2019 class. He saw action for three games as a true freshman for then head coach Will Muschamp.
Coming out of high school, Moore was rated a three-star prospect, the 498th-best player in the country, the 29th-best offensive guard and the 13th-best player in the state of Virginia, according to composite rankings. He was part of the 2019 recruiting class and has been with the Gamecocks ever since.
Over the last six seasons, Moore appeared in 44 games, making 28 starts. He was slated to be in the mix for a starting role in 2024 before undergoing surgery for a season ending shoulder injury back in September.
After his season ending injury, Moore applied for and was granted a medical redshirt from the NCAA, allowing him to play one more season of college ball. Here's the breakdown of his eligibility.
2019: Redshirt freshman year
2020: Covid year
2021: Appeared in nine games
2022: Appeared in 13 games
2023: Appeared in 11 games
2024: Medical redshirt
