South Carolina OT, Kam Pringle Entering The Transfer Portal
South Carolina former five-star, Kam Pringle has announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
A former four-star, when he committed to the University of South Carolina, offensive tackle Kam Pringle announced he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal. In his one season with the Gamecocks, Pringle saw action in just one game.
Entering his redshirt freshman season with the Gamecocks, the 6'8, 330-pounder declares his intentions to find a new home after spring practice's conclusion. Exiting spring practice, it didn't appear as if Pringle was really in the mix to even crack the two-deep for the Gamecocks. So, his intentions to transfer don't come as much of a surprise.
Here's a snippet of the scouting profile of Pringle entering college.
Prospect: Kam Pringle
School: Woodland High School (Dorchester, SC)
Projected Position: Right guard
Size: 6'8, 340 pounds
Athleticism: Leg drive is the name of the game for offensive linemen and something that's rare among offensive linemen with bigger frames, and that's what the Gamecocks are getting in Pringle.
Instincts: Kam is an o-lineman who always knows whether a play has officially stopped or not, and therefore, will always look to be a thorn in the side of opposing d-linemen or unblocked linebackers.
Bottom Line: Pringle was one of the South Carolina natives who got this class rolling this calendar year, and with a year or two in college, that's what South Carolina fans can expect him to do against opposing defenders.
