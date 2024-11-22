Gamecock Digest

South Carolina QB, LaNorris Sellers Ranked Top-5 QB In College Football

Brooks Austin

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Missouri Tigers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

It's been quite the explosive year one as a starter for redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks. They are a (7-3) football team, ranked inside the top-20 of the latest CFP Rankings and and Sellers is arguably one of the most exciting young players in the sport of college football.

The latest QB Power Rankings from CBSsports indicate exactly that, as LaNorris Sellers has been tabbed as the 5th-ranked quarterback in college football entering Week 13.

Sellers in (9) games as a starter this season, Sellers has put up 1803 yards, (14) TDs to just (5) INTs and added an additional 436 yards on the ground as well. The Gamecocks knew they had something special in Sellers a year ago when he flashed in backup duty behind Spencer Rattler. Though some thought he wouldn't exaclty be a great fit. Head coach Shane Beamer told the media this week that one former Wide Receiver transferred out because he thought the Gamecocks wouldn't have good quarterback play.

