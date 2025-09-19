South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers Will Play vs Missouri Tigers
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers will play vs the Missouri Tigers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for their second SEC matchup of the 2025 season as they prepare to travel to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Tigers. This will be the 15th matchup between these two programs in a series that the Tigers lead 8-6.
While there are many questions surrounding this week's four matchup, none are more pressing than the availability of Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who suffered an injury during Carolina's loss to Vanderbilt last week and was placed in concussion protocol.
Sellers' availability was in question heading into Saturday's matchup but Sellers is cleared to play against the Missouri Tigers and will suit up this weekend, according to Matt Zenitz. Sellers was initially listed as questionable on the official SEC injury report earlier in the week.
During the Gamecocks' 2024 meeting with Missouri, Sellers played a crucial role in the team's victory. The quarterback threw for more than 350 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns as the Gamecocks earned a 34-30 victory over the Tigers.
The Gamecocks will have a much better chance at winning on the road. The team is fresh off an embarrassing loss to Vanderbilt and is looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive as they continue their conference schedule.
South Carolina and Missouri will begin their week four matchup on Saturday, September 20th, in Columbia, Missouri. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
