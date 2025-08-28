South Carolina QB Luke Doty Compares Nyck Harbor to Former Gamecocks WR Xavier Legette
South Carolina is looking preparing for a big matchup on Sunday against Virginia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Gamecocks are looking to hit another level with their offense, which has been known for being an elite team on the ground. Star Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is a forefront of that success, and how much he grows as a passer will be one to watch. One player who is looking to make that job is easier is junior wide receiver Nyck Harbor, who is known for his big play ability and speed. In 2024, he finished with 26 catches, 376 yards, and three touchdowns. Harbor has been taking the weight room, spring practice, summer, and fall camp very seriously. He’s caught the attention of backup quarterback Luke Doty, who made a bold comparison about Harbor.
“I tell him every day, like you are getting so much better. This time last year, it's night and day. Don't get me wrong, he was a monster last year, too. But just to see how far he's come and how hard he's worked to get to where he is right now. Like I tell him every day like you are getting better. You're continuing to get better,” said Doty. “You're going to have a great day today, and like whatever it is, like just keep doing what you're doing because it's working. Being, I guess, out there and being able to see that from him and just kind of being a witness to like how much work and time he's put into it, it's been really cool to see.”
“It makes me very proud to see a guy like that know that yes, I'm good and I can be so much better, like he wasn't comfortable with just getting a couple catches last year and scoring a couple touchdowns. He wanted more, and he pushed himself every single day during the off-season to get better, and I think it's really starting to come to fruition with the way that he practices. I mean, he's starting to remind me more and more of Xavier Legette with the way that he practices. Like he never wants to come out. He's running full speed to the ball every single time. It's going to be really exciting to see him this weekend.”
If Harbor can become the wide receiving threat that Legette was with the Gamecocks in his tenure, South Carolina's offense can reach new heights, especially with the budding freshman wide receivers who are looking to capitalize on their opportunities. Harbor is already tough to slow down when he is in open space, but if he is constantly on the field and being able to be moved around in the scheme, it makes him that much more potent for South Carolina. Sunday will be a good early look to see how much Harbor has improved his craft and how much of a factor he can be for the Gamecocks this season.
