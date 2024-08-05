South Carolina QB Robby Ashford Says Real Competition Was Promised By Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks entered the 2024 offseason with a known hole, having lost two-year starting QB Spencer Rattler to the NFL Draft. Filling the vacancy left by Rattler was presumed to be a foregone conclusion with LaNorris Sellers being the future of the offense. However, the addition of Auburn transfer QB Robby Ashford made things just a bit more interesting.
Ashford has plenty of SEC Experience and he's a physically impressive football player. At 6'3, 218 pounds, Ashford immediately became the best rushing threat at the position that the Gamecocks have, and according to Ashford, he was a much needed addition.
“I talked to them really early in the portal. They were in my top (schools). They told me, ‘We need a guy to come here that has experience. And you not only have experience, but SEC experience. Just coming in here as an older guy, it’s just an opportunity to compete.”
Most among the Gamecock faithful still seem to believe that Sellers will inevitably be the starter to open the season, but having a veteran prescence behind him is ideal. though there's still going to be competition according to the Gamecocks staff.
“The only true opportunity I’ve really gotten from a coach that’s told me it’s going to be a competition and has been is with Bryan Harsin my first year at Auburn. I respect him a lot for that. When I listened to Coach Beamer, he had a lot of the same things that, when Harsin told me it was a competition, that he meant it. I heard those things from Coach Beamer, and I was like, ‘Okay, I believe that. Maybe it’s just not smoke being blown in my ears like a lot of coaches like to do.'”
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!