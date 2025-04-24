South Carolina Quarterback Dante Reno Enters the Transfer Portal
South Carolina quarterback Dante Reno has entered the transfer portal.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been busy during the spring transfer portal window. They have made multiple additions to the roster but they have lost some players. Another one just departed from the roster as quarterback Dante Reno announced he has entered the transfer portal.
This news comes after South Carolina's spring game, which was last weekend. Reno's departure from the room makes sense considering the current outlook of the room. LaNorris Sellers is the obvious starter but the Gamecocks also played Luke Doty at quarterback during the spring, who had previously been playing wide out. The Gamecocks also added transfer Air Noland and true freshman Cutter Woods to the room.
The depth chart got crowded very quickly and so it seems as if Reno is going to look for his opportunity for playing time elsewhere.
Reno was rated a three-star recruit coming out of high school in the 2024 recruiting class. He was ranked the 516th-best player in the country, the 33rd-best quarterback and the fifth-best player in the state of Connecticut, according to composite rankings.
As for now, the quarterback position is set for South Carolina with Sellers still on the roster. But the moment Sellers makes the jump to the NFL, the Gamecocks will have some big decisions to make. For now, they will montior to see wher Reno ends up.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: