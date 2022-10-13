Skip to main content

South Carolina Reschedules Appalachian State Game

South Carolina and Appalachian State announced they are rescheduling the first game of their four contest series, initially slated to kickoff in 2025.

The Gamecocks are utilizing their bye week, emphasizing recruiting and scheduling. South Carolina has announced multiple schedule changes this week and altered another on Thursday.

They initially agreed on a four-game series with Appalachian State, set to begin in 2025. However, The Spurs Up Show reported that the two have decided to postpone their 2025 matchup to September 2029.

This comes on the heels of a recent announcement where South Carolina scheduled Towson for an early 2026 game. It appears they are attempting to attack the mid-2020s hard, as they should have acquired sufficient talent to make some national noise.

Head coach Shane Beamer has this program ahead of schedule, meaning they could contend for No. 2 in the SEC East as soon as next season. They still have a chance to take that spot this year, but they would have to have one of the best college football finishes of the season.

Strong programs schedule favorable out-of-conference games as tune-ups for the in-conference slate. Georgia, Alabama, and Clemson started this trend, and it seems the Gamecocks intend to follow suit.

