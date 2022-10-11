Skip to main content

South Carolina Schedules 2026 Opponent

South Carolina used their bye week to make some scheduling modifications. The Gamecocks will host Townson in the 2026 season, the first meeting between the schools.

The Gamecocks are making the most of their bye week. Players earned some much-needed time off, resting their bodies and preparing for Texas A&M. Meanwhile, the athletic department scheduled a non-conference opponent for the 2026 season.

South Carolina will host Townson on September 12, 2026. It's their third announced game of that season; they open against Miami and close against Clemson. 2026 may seem like a ways away, but the schedule will fill up in the next few years.

Townson resides in the FCS subsection of Division 1; they currently sit at 2-3 and are on a three-game losing skid. The Gamecocks hope to contend on a national scale by the 2026 season, and Townson will provide a nice cushion for them.

South Carolina currently sits at 4-2 during the 2022 season. They are coming off a monumental win against Kentucky, a win that signifies they are moving this rebuild in the correct direction. This season indicates that the Gamecocks are on their way toward achieving their goals, which means huge aspirations by the time they reach the 2026 season.

