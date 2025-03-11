South Carolina's Biggest Question Heading Into Spring Football
The biggest question for the South Carolina Gamecocks entering spring football.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are coming off of a season that provided a lot of promise for what the future holds in the program. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers helped elevate the offense to new heights and the defense consistently made big play after big play last season.
The Gamecocks did however lose some key players during the offseason. Players like Raheim Sanders, Nick Emmanwori, Bam Martin-Scott and Demetrius Knight just to name a few. So with spring football starting up, what is the biggest question for the Gamecocks? Oddly enough, ESPN believes it has everything to do with Sellers. Here is what Eli Lederman had to say:
"Sellers earned the nickname "Superman" while he emerged as one of college football's breakout stars last fall, charging South Carolina to only its sixth nine-win season since 1984 and vaulting the Gamecocks within spitting distance of the 12-team CFP field. He closed his first season as a starter with 3,208 total yards and 25 touchdowns, and Sellers played his best football when the Gamecocks did in 2024, shining across a six-game win streak to close the regular season. South Carolina will look for Sellers to improve his downfield accuracy and cut down on turnovers as a second-year starter. And the next steps in his development might also hinge on the players around him, too, as the Gamecocks work to replace running back Rocket Sanders with a handful of new starters on the offensive line. But if Sellers returns as a more refined version of the player he was in 2024, South Carolina will enter the fall with a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender and a quarterback capable of potentially carrying the program to its first playoff appearance."
There is no doubt that Sellers is one of the most electric players in all of college football and the Gamecocks nearly made the playoff last season. However, there are some bigger expectations on South Carolina this season that haven't existed in quite a while. It's not just on Sellers this season but a lot of eyes will be on him to see how far he can take his team in 2025.
