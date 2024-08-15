South Carolina's Cam Smith Entering Pivotal Stretch with Miami Dolphins
Former South Carolina Gamecock Cam Smith is entering a pivotal stretch at training camp and preseason with the Miami Dolphins.
Some former South Carolina Gamecocks have been shining during training camp and preseason games thus far in the NFL. One former Gamecock is still searching for his groove as a professional and is entering a pivotal stretch for the future of his professional career.
Defensive back Cam Smith is a former second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and was selected by the Miami Dolphins. He had an impressive career with the Gamecocks as a four-year defensive back who primarily played cornerback but also was used at nickel. Smith logged 91 tackles with 69 solo stops in 33 games, including 19 starts and was credited with six career interceptions and 18 pass breakups. However, his college success has not yet translated to the NFL, but Smith is aware of what he needs to do to impress defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
"Kind of just instilling confidence that he knows I'm a baller," Smith said Wednesday after a training camp practice. "So just making sure that every day he knows that I'm going to be doing what I'm supposed to do, bringing energy, doing everything I'm supposed to do."
Smith ended his first professional season with zero starts, two tackles and no interceptions.
Not only is Smith trying to instill confidence in the coaching staff but is also working on instilling confidence in himself.
"I feel like from last year to this year, I feel like my technique, just kind of playing in the defense last year, I had a lot more off (coverage), so I kind of got the re-progressions, like learning to change my eyes, stuff like that," Smith said.
Smith has a few more weeks of preseason ball and training camp to make any final impressions on the coaching staff before the season starts, so Smith talked about what he is focusing on down the stretch.
"Right now, they're very vital," Smith said. "Just kind of making sure that all of the nooks and crannies, work yourself out throughout the day. This is where you work out everything, see where your mistakes are, see what you lack."
