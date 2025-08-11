South Carolina's Dylan Stewart Named College Football Preseason All-American
South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart has been named a preseason All-American.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are on the verge of opening up their 2025 college football season against the Virginia Tech Hokies in Atlanta, Georgia. The Gamecocks are expected to be in contention for a college football playoff spot this season and part of that is due to them having sophomore EDGE rusher on Dylan Stewart.
Stewart had a remarkable true freshman season in 2024. He finished the year with 23 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. This season he is expected to be one of the conference's best defensive players and one of the best players in the country, according to ESPN.
ESPN's Chris Low released his list of preseason All-Americans and Stewart made the first-team list.
"Stewart burst onto the scene this past season as one of the best freshmen in college football and immediately asserted himself as one of the most feared pass rushers in the SEC," Low wrote. "The 6-5, 245-pound Stewart finished with 6.5 sacks to rank third among FBS true freshmen. He also forced three fumbles. With a year of experience in the SEC, Stewart should be even better, and more consistent, in 2025."
The Gamecocks did experience some big losses on defense this season, specifically on the defensive line. Stewart will have to continue his dominance if South Carolina wants to continue their success on the defensive side of the ball this year.
Stewart was the only Gamecock to make the list but that doesn't mean South Carolina is lacking talent this year. With the return of LaNorris Sellers, Jalon Kilgore and other veteran football players, the Gamecocks should be in a position to compete at a high level this year.
