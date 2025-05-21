South Carolina's Dylan Stewart Ranked Top Playmaker in College Football
South Carolina EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart ranked as a top playmaker in college football.
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost some vital players this offseason to the NFL. Names like Kyle Kennard, Nick Emmanwori and Raheim Sanders. However, that's not to say that the Gamecocks are lacking playmakers on either side of the ball this season.
Everyone is well aware of quarterback LaNorris Sellers and what he is able to do and very similarly, fans quickly got to know EDGE Dyaln Stewart. The true freshman entered college football stardom within the first couple of weeks of the season.
ESPN recently released their list of top non-QB playmakers in college football heading into this season, and Stewart made the list.
"Even after a season when South Carolina sent a record 11 players to the NFL combine and had five drafted, the team brings back its two biggest stars in quarterback LaNorris Sellers and Stewart," Adam Rittenberg wrote.
"He's got that difference-maker type of playmaking, can cause fumbles and harass your quarterback," an SEC coach said. "You've got to be aware of where he's at."
Another coach added that teams knew Kennard was a great player the Gamecocks last season, but everyone was petrified of Stewart. SEC teams will have to continue to deal with Stewart for at least the next two seasons.
South Carolina need to revamp their defensive line unit this offseason considering the losses they had the position, but Stewart helped alleviate some the concerns with how he played last season.
