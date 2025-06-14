South Carolina's Five Most Important Games of the 2025 College Football Season
Here are the five games that will determine how successful the South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 college football season will be.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for their 2025 college football season as the team looks to reach its first-ever College Football Playoff. With so much anticipation building around the Gamecocks' next season, here are the five games that will likely determine South Carolina's fate in 2025.
1. Clemson
Defeating your in-state rival is always high on the list of to-do's for college football teams. But when your rival is expected to be a top-five team in the country, defeating them becomes that much more important. The Gamecocks have not defeated Clemson in Williams-Brice Stadium since 2013 and will need to end the decade-long streak this season should they have aspirations of reaching their first College Football Playoff.
2. Alabama
Last year's heart-breaking defeat in Tuscaloosa last season proved to be the difference in the Gamecocks making the playoff. With The Tide returning the Columbia for the first time since 2019, a win for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks could place them in excellent position in the SEC standings.
3. Ole Miss
The Gamecocks suffered their largest defeat of the 2024 season at the hands of the Rebels. With the team set to travel to Oxford for the 2025 season, a redemption win over Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss could be a season-defining road victory for South Carolina.
4. LSU
There's a common belief among SEC fans that if you can defeat LSU in Death Valley, you can beat any team, anywhere. That is exactly what the Gamecocks will have to do this season as they look for their first road victory against the Tigers since 1994.
5. Texas A&M
South Carolina earned arguably its best win of the season when it trounced top 10 ranked Texas A&M during the 2024 season. As the Gamecocks travel to College Station for a rematch in 2025, the Aggies will likely be looking to return the favor. Fending off a vicious A&M crowd and defeating the Aggies once again will be a must for Carolina.
The Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
