South Carolina's Kyle Kennard Receives Prestigious Award
Former South Carolina Gamecock Kyle Kennard has been awarded the Blanchard-Rogers Trophy.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a good number of defensive players have impressive seasons in 2024. Some of them are now headed off to the NFL with edge rusher Kyle Kennard being one of them. Kennard transferred from Georgia Tech to South Carolina prior to last and he made his final year count in a big way.
After his impressive 2024 campaign, Kennard has now earned the 2024 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy which is awarded to the state of South Carolina’s most outstanding collegiate football player each season.
In 2024, Kennard finished with 11.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 28 total tackles. He finished his college career with 24 sacks, 39 tackles for loss and 143 total tackles.
Kennard is now eyeing down the NFL draft as he hopes to prop himself into a first round pick. He will have the opportunity to increase his draft stock next week at the NFL combine and at South Carolina's Pro Day prior to the 2025 draft taking place in the month of May.
