South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Named a Potential Breakout Star in College Football
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been listed as a potential breakout star for the 2025 college football season.
LaNorris Sellers may already be a star in the eyes of South Carolina Gamecocks fans, but to the common fan of college football, the quarterback is not a household name quite yet. But just because the Gamecocks' signal caller isn't a star yet, doesn't mean he can't be by the end of the 2025 college football season.
According to Sports Grid, Sellers is the seventh-ranked player in the country who is poised for a breakout season in 2025. His ranking was also the third-highest out of any player in the SEC.
"LaNorris Sellers is just scratching the surface of what he can be..." Wrote Sports Grid's TJ Inman. "There were a few games this season when he looked like the most dynamic player in college football. South Carolina won some big-time portal battles and will be a top-25 team to begin the 2025 season."
During the 2024 season Sellers completed just over 65% of his passes for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 166 times for 674 yards and surpassed 100 yards in games against both Clemson and Texas A&M (each a top 15 team). Should Sellers build upon his stellar season in 2025, the Gamecocks quarterback could absolutely emerge as a star in 2025.
Sellers will begin his 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia when he and the Gamecocks face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that South Carolina leads 11-7-2. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: