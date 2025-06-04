Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Named a Potential Breakout Star in College Football

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been listed as a potential breakout star for the 2025 college football season.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs against Vanderbilt Commodores’s defense during the first half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs against Vanderbilt Commodores’s defense during the first half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LaNorris Sellers may already be a star in the eyes of South Carolina Gamecocks fans, but to the common fan of college football, the quarterback is not a household name quite yet. But just because the Gamecocks' signal caller isn't a star yet, doesn't mean he can't be by the end of the 2025 college football season.

According to Sports Grid, Sellers is the seventh-ranked player in the country who is poised for a breakout season in 2025. His ranking was also the third-highest out of any player in the SEC.

"LaNorris Sellers is just scratching the surface of what he can be..." Wrote Sports Grid's TJ Inman. "There were a few games this season when he looked like the most dynamic player in college football. South Carolina won some big-time portal battles and will be a top-25 team to begin the 2025 season."

During the 2024 season Sellers completed just over 65% of his passes for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 166 times for 674 yards and surpassed 100 yards in games against both Clemson and Texas A&M (each a top 15 team). Should Sellers build upon his stellar season in 2025, the Gamecocks quarterback could absolutely emerge as a star in 2025.

Sellers will begin his 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia when he and the Gamecocks face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that South Carolina leads 11-7-2. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

