South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Strikes Brand New NIL Deal
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has signed a brand new NIL deal.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are on the verge of entering their second season with LaNorris Sellers as the program's starting quarterback. He led the team to a 9-3 regular season record and many consider him to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country entering this season.
That can create a lot of pressure for a player but it also has its benefits. Like getting your very own action figure. That's right, Sellers' latest NIL deal is custom action figure of him through Collegiate Legends. It is now available for pre-order, priced at $99.99.
Sellers has made it a point though that he wants to also give back through his NIL deals. As part of the deal with Collegiate Legends, Sellers will gift the action figures to a group of local children.
“This is more than just a toy – it’s a celebration of Gamecock greatness,” said Holly Tanory, president of Collegiate Legends, in a statement. “LaNorris Sellers represents the future of South Carolina football, and we’re honored to capture his rising legacy in this collectible. Partnering with Gamecock Traditions allows us to connect with one of the most passionate fan bases in college sports and deliver something truly meaningful for collectors, young fans, and alumni alike.”
Sellers is hoping to lead the Gamecocks to the program's first ever college football playoff appearance.
