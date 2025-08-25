South Carolina's Rahsul Faison Ruled Eligible for 2025 College Football Season
South Carolina running back Rahsul Faison has been ruled eligible for the 2025 season.
The moment South Carolina has been waiting for has officially come as the NCAA has approved running back Rahsul Faison's waiver. That means he will be eligible for the 2025 college football season, according to Matt Zenitz .
The Gamecocks have been waiting for the NCAA's official ruling on Faison since the beginning of the season . Head coach Shane Beamer gave continious updates, dating back to the spring, expressing that they wanted Faison to be eligible for the upcoming year.
While Faison was waiting on a ruling from the NCAA, he receive a waiver that allowed him to practice with the team. That means there might be a chance Faison is ready to go and play for Sunday's opener against Virginia Tech.
Faison started his career in 2019 at Marshall, in 2020 he enrolled in online classes at Lackawanna College where he did not play football, in 2021 he attended Snow College, a junior college in Utah where he didn't appear in any games, in 2022 he played his second season at Snow College where he rushed for rushed for 355 yards on 88 carries and in 2023 he transferred to Utah State where he played the last two seasons.
Faison was brought in with the expectation that he would be the team's starting running back due to the departure of Raheim Sanders. Over the last two seasons, Faison rushed for 1,845 yards on 316 attempts while also averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: