South Carolina's Shane Beamer Frustrated, Pending Waiver for Rahsul Faison
South Carolina's head football coach, Shane Beamer, is frustrated as the school waits for the verdict on Rahsul Faison's waiver.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are anxiously waiting for the 2025 college football season to start, but that's not the only thing they are waiting for. Head coach Shane Beamer said the program is still waiting to have a waiver approved for running back Rahsul Faison to play this season from the NCAA.
"No and it's getting frustrating to be completely frank," Beamer said. "I understand the NCAA has a lot on their plate but the fact that they have had everything they have needed from us since January and we don't have an answer is frankly disappointing. We've given them everything they needed back in January. They asked for more, we gave them what they needed. They asked for more, we gave them what they needed. We've been in contact with other schools that he played for to get stuff from them that they needed and again I know they have a lot on their plate but the fact that we are now in the middle of May and we still don't have an answer."
Faison started his career in 2019 at Marshall, in 2020 he enrolled in online classes at Lackawanna College where he did not play football, in 2021 he attended Snow College, a junior college in Utah where he didn't appear in any games, in 2022 he played his second season at Snow College where he rushed for rushed for 355 yards on 88 carries and in 2023 he transferred to Utah State where he played the last two seasons.
Faison was brought in with the expectation that he would be the team's starting running back due to the departure of Raheim Sanders. Over the last two seasons, Faison rushed for 1,845 yards on 316 attempts while also averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
