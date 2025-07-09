South Carolina's Shane Beamer Labeled "Safe and Secure" in Coaching Hot Seat Rankings
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer's job security appears to be in good condition ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The college football offseason has entered its final full month as teams all across the country prepare for their 2025 campaigns. While almost every team has high hopes and expectations for the year, some coaches are entering the season with more secure positions than others.
Recently, CBS Sports took the liberty of ranking all 136 FBS college football coaches based on how "hot" their seat was heading into 2025. The article details a chart that ranks each coach on a security scale of 0-5, with zero being the most secure and five being the most in jeopardy of being fired.
According to the article, South Carolina's Shane Beamer scored a 1.11 out of five on the hot seat scale, which falls under the "safe and secure" category for the 2025 season. Beamer is entering his fifth season as the Gamecocks head coach and is coming off an extremely promising season in 2024.
During their 2024 campaign, Carolina achieved a nine-win regular season for the first time since 2017, defeated multiple top-15 opponents, and just barely missed the College Football Playoff. With a handful of key starters returning for 2025, the Gamecocks have extremely high hopes this season and the job security of their head coach reflects that.
The Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia, as they take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
