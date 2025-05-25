South Carolina's Shane Beamer Names the Game He Knew LaNorris Sellers Was Special
South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer named the game in which he knew LaNorris Sellers was special.
South Carolina had some special moments last season and a lot of them included quatrterback LaNorris Sellers. The first year starting quarterback entered his name into college football stardom and many expect him to be one of the best quarterbacks in the sport this season.
Head Coach Shane Beamer joined the Always College Football podcast, and he talked about Sellers' season last year and when things really started to change for his quarterback.
"I think for him, and I don’t want to speak for LaNorris, but just in having some conversations with him, I think he realized that after the Clemson game, where you’ve got a month where we’re not playing a game, you kind of get to be a normal person a little bit more. Certainly, after that Clemson game and the plays he made in that game, if people didn’t already learn about him, they knew more about him nationally, even more so after that game," Beamer said.
It was way before the Kentucky game in which Beamer knew he picked the right guy to be the starting quarterback for the Gamecocks, and he realized that Sellers was only going to get better.
"He made some plays in that game with his feet,” Beamer said. “Now, we got hit one time because he missed the blitz pickup and he had to get himself out of trouble, but he made plays in that game. I knew he would continue to get better as the year went on because, if you remember, there was a period of that game where he got knocked out and he wasn’t in the game for a couple of series. The next week, we played LSU, he didn’t play the whole second half. So, really, the Ole Miss game, which I think was game five for us, that was the first game that he played in its entirety," Beamer continued.
Sellers will look to lead a successful offense yet again this year for South Carolina and hopes to lead the program to its first every college football playoff berth.
