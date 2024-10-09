South Carolina's Spencer Rattler a “Strong Candidate” to Start for New Orleans Saints
Former South Carolina Gamecock Spencer Rattler is a strong candidate to start for the New Orleans Saints.
Saints rookie and former Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler is reportedly a “strong candidate” to start for the New Orleans Saints in their upcoming October 13 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rappaport of NFL Network.
The news comes as Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr is expected to miss multiple weeks after with an oblique injury. Rattler will be in consideration along with teammate Jake Haener. Haener saw relief action in New Orleans’ Monday night loss to the Chiefs, completing two of seven passes for 17 yards.
Rattler was impressive during the NFL preseason and many felt that the former Gamecock could end up being the steal of the entire draft. He finished his college career with two impressive seasons at South Carolina, and now his talent is showing up at the NFL level as well.
After two seasons at South Carolina, Rattler was drafted by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 150th selection. If he gets the call the rookie would be seeing his first live in game action of his young career.
