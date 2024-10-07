South Carolina vs Alabama: Early Look at the Crimson Tide
In what may have been the most shocking upset in recent memory, the Alabama Crimson Tide went down on the road to Vanderbilt 40-35. Though a loss many among the Crimson Tide faithful won't soon forget, we must remember that Alabama is still one of the three most talented teams in the sport and has the potential to showcase that talent any given week.
As we do every week, let's take an early dive into the Gamecock's next opponent on the schedule and see what problems that could pose this weekend. South Carolina travels to Tuscaloosa to play the Tide for the first time since 2019.
Alabama holds a 13-3 record over the Gamecocks, but the matchup has been closer than ever before. The Tide won the first 10 games of the series between the two schools, however the past seven games has been very close with Alabama holding onto a 4-3 record since 2000. South Carolina has the talent to challenge Alabama and come away with a win in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2004, but the Crimson Tide won't just roll over, especially coming off the performance from last week.
Kalen DeBoer
Starting with the head man, Kalen DeBoer is known as one of the top coaches in the country and one of the best offensive minds in the game. DeBoer is 4-1 so far at Alabama, but also holds an impressive 108-13 overall record as a former head coach at Sioux Falls, Fresno State, and Washington. The Crimson Tide hired the former Huskies head coach after turning Washington into a national title contender and from his work developing QBs like former Huskies QB and current Atlanta Falcon Michael Penix. So far in his tenure, his offensive scheme has translated well turning QB Jalen Milroe into a legit Heisman contender and allowed Ryan Williams to turn into a super star at the WR position (more on those two later). While last week's loss to Vanderbilt was a stunner, losing consistently is not in the DeBoer system.
Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams
In 2023, Jalen Milroe had an up and down year that saw him on the bench early on and then turn into a very good player down the stretch. When Crimson Tide legendary head coach Nick Saban retired, both Milroe and WR commit Ryan Williams had a decision to make. Williams actually decommitted from the squad early in 2024 before eventually re-committing to the Tide. And the early returns on both players seem to say their decision to come to Alabama in 2024 was the correct one. Milroe is currently a top 5 Heisman contender after his monster start to the year. On the other side, super star WR Ryan Williams is already one of the best receivers in the game as a true freshman (did anyone tell you he's just 17?). The Tide pairing has been electric so far through five games, so the Gamecocks veteran defense will have to be ready to play on Saturday.
Third Down Defense
Alabama has struggled to stop opposing offenses from scoring each of the past two weeks giving up 74 points combined in both matchups. However what Alabama's defense has been great at is stopping opposing offenses on third down. The Tide ranks 9th in the country on third downs giving up 23 conversions on 82 attempts (28%). Meanwhile South Carolina has struggled on third downs. In five games this season, the Gamecocks have converted 21 third downs on 70 tries (30%). This past Saturday against Ole Miss, South Carolina went 5/16 on third downs, good enough for 31%. Third downs on offense will have to be a point of emphasis this week in practice.
