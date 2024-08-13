South Carolina's Xavier Legette Back Practicing with Carolina Panthers
Former South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Xavier Legette is back practicing with the Carolina Panthers.
Some former South Carolina Gamecocks have been shining during training camp and their preseason games, most notably quarterback Spencer Rattler with the New Orleans Saints, but wide receiver Xavier Legette can be thrown in that mix as well. Unfortunately for Legette he was sidelined due to a foot injury, but a recent report showed some promising news.
Joe Person with The Athletic reported that Legette was back participating at practice with the Panthers since his injury. Legette was not able to participate in the Panthers' first preseason game due to his injury, so having him back early this week could put him on a timetable to play in the week two slate of preseason games and allow Panther fans to get their first true look at the rookie.
The Panthers currently have NFL veteran Adam Thielen on the roster alongside former LSU standout Terrace Marshall Jr., but the organization lacks a true number-one receiver. Legette however, is coming off of a final college season in which he was far and away the Gamecocks' number one target. He finished the 2023 season with 1,255 receiving yards, seven touchdowns and 71 receptions.
Legette proved during his run as a college athlete that he could carry the load at the receiver position. So as Carolina continues to search for answers at the position and clearly has a lot of faith in the former Gamecock, Legette could very well be the focal point of Carolina's offense and quickly become a star at the professional level.
Legette has been impressive with the Panthers thus far. He is expected to be an immediate contributor to the organization this season after having a stellar end to his college career in 2023. This past season, Legette finished with 71 receptions, 1,255 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Legette had over 900 more receiving yards for the Gamecocks than the next leading receiver for the program. He's a player that is used to carrying the load on offense and the Panthers might rely on him to play a similar role this season.
