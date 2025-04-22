South Carolina Safety NFL Draft Big Board: Nick Emmanwori Top 20 Player
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori has been ranked inside of the top 20 for Mel Kiper's NFL Draft big board.
The NFL draft is this week as the first round is set to start on Thursday and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to have a list of players selected this weekend. One of them is safety Nick Emmanwori, who is currently being projected as a first round pick.
ESPN's Mel Kiper released his latest NFL Draft big board just a couple of days ahead of the first round. Emmanwori was ranked 17th on the list. Here is what Kiper had to say about the former Gamecock.
"Emmanwori is a former high school middle linebacker, and you can tell; his size-speed combination is exactly what NFL defensive coordinators love on the back end," Kiper wrote. "He jumps off the tape, and his ball skills are tremendous. Emmanwori had two picks against Oklahoma in Week 8, returning one for a touchdown. He entered the combine with a lot of workout hype, and he delivered. His 43-inch vertical and 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump each ranked No. 1 among all players. He capped it off with a solid 4.38-second time in the 40."
Emmanwori has surged up NFL draft boards since the NFL combine, and he appears to now be a lock for the first round. Emmanwori would be the first defensive back taken in the first round from South Carolina since Jaycee Horn in 2021.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: