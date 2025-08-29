South Carolina Takes on Virginia Tech: Official Predictions
South Carolina officially begins their quest for the playoffs on Sunday in the Aflac Kickoff Game against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff gives their predictions for the week one matchup.
The Gamecocks come into the season hoping to build off a strong 2024 season that saw them win nine games for the first time since 2017. If coach Shane Beamer's squad wants to find themselves in the playoffs at the end of the year, a win here will go a long way in that discussion.
South Carolina is currently 7.5 point favorites according to Fanduel. With that said, here's how the South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff sees this one playing out.
Alex Joyce: South Carolina 31 - Virginia Tech 13
Coming off a 6-7 season last year, the Hokies lost a ton of talent both in the NFL Draft and transfer portal. Quarterback Kyren Drones returns, but apart from him Virginia Tech added 30 transfers and is replacing both coordinators this fall. Having to do all of that against a team that is as good as the Gamecocks, usually spells disaster in week one. Offensively, I believe LaNorris Sellers and his crop of young wideouts shine. Defensively, the pass rushers should get after this offensive line and the veteran secondary should limit explosive plays. Give me the Gamecocks running away with this one 31-13.
Joey Walraven: South Carolina 24 - Virginia Tech 10
The Hokies historically aren't great against the SEC. In the past 10 years, they are only 1-3 against the conference, with their lone win being in 2016 against Arkansas. The Hokies were alos one of the best teams in the country getting to the QB last season, ranking top 20 nationally. However, with their leading sack man Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. gone via the NFL Draft, I think it will be tough for them to summon up that production for another season. The Gamecocks will look to feast on the Hokies with their pass rush, which also lost their leading sack man, but returns arguably the best EDGE in the country inn Dylan Stewart. With the offense getting acquainted to their new OC Mike Shula, I expect the Gamecocks to be productive, but a little rusty. Give me the Gamecocks, 24-10.
Jonathan Williams: South Carolina 27, Virginia Tech 13
I think this is going to be a bit of a tight game for the most part. South Carolina hasn't been known under Shane Beamer to have hot starts in week one and that puts me on the more cautious side entering this matchup. I think the Gamecocks have a one score lead entering the fourth quarter, and LaNorris Sellers takes the offense on a game sealing drive to put it away.
