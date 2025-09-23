South Carolina vs Kentucky Prediction: Gamecocks Given a Slight Edge
A look at ESPN's prediction for the South Carolina vs Kentucky matchup.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are getting ready for their third conference matchup of the season and are still hunting for their first win. They are fresh off of a road loss against Missouri but this weekend they are back at home to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.
If the Gamecocks want to get things back on track, this is a must-win game for them. The Wildcats have been struggling this season, however, they lost by just seven points against Ole Miss two weeks ago and they coming off a bye week for this game.
ESPN analytics give South Carolina a 57.8% chance to beat Kentucky this weekend. The game being at Williams-Brice Stadium certainly helps the Gamecocks' chances, however, they were also the home team against Vanderbilt two weeks ago when they suffered their first loss of the season.
The Gamecocks are listed as a 6.5-point favorite against Kentucky, according to Fan Duel. The over/under for the game is listed at 46.5.
The last time these two teams faced, South Carolina walked out of Lexington with a convincing win. Shane Beamer and his program will be hoping to see similar results this weekend as they have gotten off to a rocky start through four weeks.
Kickoff for this game is set for 7:45 PM ET and will be broadcasted on SEC Network. The Gamecocks will then go on a bye week before they go on the road and play the LSU Tigers. A time has not yet been announced for that matchup and neither has a TV broadcast.
