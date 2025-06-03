South Carolina vs Missouri Ranked a Top Week Four Game of College Football Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri Tigers' matchup in the 2025 college football season has been listed as one of the best of week four.
The 2025 college football season is fast approaching as fans gear up for what is to be an exciting year of college football. This year's season will feature numerous highly-touted matchups that should provide fans with extremely exciting finishes.
One game that has been circled by fans and experts is the South Carolina Gamecock's matchup against the Missouri Tigers. According to Sports Grid, this will be the fifth-best matchup in week four of the college football season.
The two teams have met annually since the 2012 season with the series recently being controlled by Missouri, which has won five out of the last six meetings. The Gamecocks, however, emerged victorious in last year's matchup with a 34-30 win over the Tigers.
Both schools have been listed as potential teams to make their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance this season and week four's bout will likely play a major factor into whether or not either team is able to do so.
The Gamecocks will look to win their second matchup in a row against the Tigers as the two teams face off on Saturday, September 20th in Columbia, Missouri. South Carolina has not defeated Missouri in the Tigers' home stadium since the 2017 season. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup has not yet been announced.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: