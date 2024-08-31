Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Old Dominion, Gamecocks Slow Out the Gate

The South Carolina Gamecocks are off to a slow start against Old Dominion.

Jonathan Williams

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team during warmups before a game against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
The South Carolina Gamecocks kicked their season off today against Old Dominion and it's been a slow start for the program thus far. Halfway through the second half, Shane Beamer and his program are leading Old Dominion by a score of 10-7. It should be noted that the game was put into a delay due to weather, however, It is not the ideal start to the season that South Carolina was hoping for.

With six minutes left in the second quarter, LaNorris Sellers is 4/9 with 24 passing yards and 38 rushing yards on 13 attempts. Running back Raheim Sanders has the lone touchdown for the Gamecocks and he has 10 attempts for 30 yards. The offense has a lot of new faces this season, but after entering this game as a 21-point favorite, this is not the start Gamecocks fans were hoping for.

With the game closing in on halftime, the hope should be that South Carolina's offense can get some momentum rolling and close out week one with a win over the Monarchs. Otherwise, it looks like South Carolina is going to be in a fight to keep a number popping up in the loss collumn before the conference slate even starts.

