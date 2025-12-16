Old Dominion vs. South Florida Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for StaffDNA Cure Bowl
Two of the nation’s more productive dual-threat quarterbacks will go head-to-head in this year’s StaffDNA Cure Bowl. South Florida will face Old Dominion as a 3.5-point favorite in the matchup with a chance to secure its third consecutive bowl-game victory.
The Bulls were surprisingly good at the start of the year and spent a decent chunk of time inside the top 25. Byrum Brown put up video game-like numbers all year and will look to outproduce another signal-caller who eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards this season in Colton Joseph. Bettors likely shouldn’t expect a shortage of offense when both teams have such dynamic athletes under center.
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Old Dominion vs. South Florida State Odds, Spread and Total
Odd via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Old Dominion: +3.5 (-115)
- South Florida: -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Old Dominion: +138
- South Florida: -166
Total: 53.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Old Dominion vs. South Florida How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 17
- Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
- Venue: Camping World Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Old Dominion: 9-3
- South Florida: 9-3
Old Dominion vs. South Florida Key Players to Watch
Old Dominion
Colton Joseph: Joseph finished the regular season ranked fourth in rushing yards (1,002) and third in rushing touchdowns (13) in the Sun Belt Conference this year. He also threw for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns with 10 picks. The Monarchs quarterback has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in two straight games and notched seven rushing touchdowns over his previous four outings. His legs could very well determine how this matchup turns out.
South Florida
Byrum Brown: Brown has been a more prolific passer than Joseph with 3,158 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns and just six interceptions. However, he can also top Joseph’s numbers on the ground with 1,008 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Brown has tallied at least 245 passing yards and a passing touchdown in seven straight games while his streak of games with at least one rushing touchdown is eight and counting.
Old Dominion vs. South Florida Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams can put points on the board. Old Dominion is averaging 32.7 points per game while South Florida is averaging 43.0 points per contest.
It’s easy to see why the Bulls are favored as a team that was ranked this season in a more competitive conference, but they didn’t rise to the occasion against high-scoring offenses in their conference. The OVER was 4-0 in South Florida’s games when it faced a conference opponent that averaged more than 30.0 points per contest.
The Monarchs might not be as dynamic as North Texas, UTSA, Memphis or Navy, but have the tools to score 30 or more points for the seventh time this season.
PICK: Under 53.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
