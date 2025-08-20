South Carolina vs Virginia Tech Betting Odds - Hokies Closing the Gap
The South Carolina vs Virginia Tech betting line has already seen movement.
While there is still a little over a month left before the first week of college football kicks off, it's never too early to start taking a peek at each team's week one matchup. The South Carolina Gamecocks will open their season with a neutral-site matchup against Virginia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia.
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has lengthy ties with the Virginia Tech football program. He played there as a wide receiver and a long snapper from 1995-1999. He also coached with the program as the assistant head coach and running backs coach from 2011-2015. His father, Frank Beamer, was a long-time head coach at Virginia Tech, as he held that position from 1987-2015.
The Gamecocks come into this season with some rather high expectations. Last year, they finished the year with a 9-4 record and were on the doorstep of potentially making the college football playoff. Now heading into 2025, with LaNorris Sellers at quarterback, a good number of people expect the Gamecocks to be fighting for a playoff spot yet again.
With that said, there has already been movement in the betting line for this matchup, according to Fan Duel. Right now, South Carolina is listed as a 7.5-point favorite over the Hokies. The over/under for the game is set at 49.5 total points. The Gamecocks were initially a 9.5-point favorite.
It's important for the Gamecocks to get off to a hot start this season, as they have a tough schedule in the back half of the season. Those matchups include opponents like LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama, Ole Miss and Clemson.
