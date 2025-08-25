South Carolina vs Virginia Tech History: Last Time the Gamecocks Played the Hokies
A look back at the matchup history between South Carolina and Virginia Tech.
For the first time in over 20 years, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off against one another in a college football game. Despite the lack of recent history, the two programs have played against one another a total of 20 times.
The last time the two teams competed was back in 1991 when the Gamecocks hosted the Hokies in Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks would go on to win that matchup by a final score of 28-21 and they hold a two-game win streak against the Hokies.
Head coach Shane Beamer also won't be the first Beamer to coach in this matchup. His father, Frank Beamer, was the head coach for Virginia Tech during five of the 20 matchups between the two schools. F. Beamer finished 1-4 against the Gamecocks during his time as the head coach.
S. Beamer spent time with the Hokies as well. He played for the Hokies from 1995-1999 and was the assistant head coach and running backs coach from 2011-2015. He was never a part of the matchup history between the two schools, neither as a player nor a coach.
Needless to say, this is a matchup that likely means a lot to the Beamer family, as there is a long lineage of history for them at both of these programs.
Shane Beamer is 3-1 in week one matchup's as a head coach. However, the last time the Gamecocks played a power four football team to start the season was in 2023 when they fell to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Gamecocks will look to start this year on the right foot as they hope to make a college football playoff for the first time in program history.
