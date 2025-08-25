South Carolina vs Virginia Tech: Shane Beamer’s Unique Connection to Week 1 Opponent
As South Carolina prepares for its week one matchup against Virginia Tech. The Gamecocks' head coach, Shane Beamer, has a unique connection to his Week 1 opponent.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are less than a week away from their first matchup of the 2025 college football season. As the team prepares for its week on ematchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies, Carolina's head coach Shane Beamer has an interesting connection to his week one opponent.
Beamer is the son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, who coached the Hokies from 1987 to 2015 before his retirement. In addition to having family ties to the Hokies, Shane himself attended Virginia Tech, where he played wide receiver from 1995-1999. The Gamecocks' head coach was also a member of the Hokies staff from 2011-2015.
Beamer revealed his love for Virginia Tech during an episode of Netflix's new documentary SEC Football: Any Given Saturday, and revealed his decision to choose to become the Gamecocks head coach.
“I love Virginia Tech," said Beamer. "I was there before as an assistant coach, but up there, I’m always Frank’s son. I came to South Carolina because I wanted to make my own name, be Shane Beamer and not just 'Frank's son.'"
While Beamer's personal connection to the Hokies is understandably strong, the Gamecocks' head coach would love nothing more than to earn a commanding victory over his alma mater in week one of the 2025 college football season.
South Carolina and Virginia Tech will begin their 2025 college football seasons on Sunday, August 31st, when the two programs travel to Atlanta, Georgia, to face each other. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
