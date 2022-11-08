Kroeger Earns SEC Honors For Vanderbilt Performance

Punter Kai Kroeger has played an integral role in South Carolina's special teams clinic they've exhibited throughout the season. While his role might not get quite the recognition that fellow specialists receive, Kroeger's position entails two key responsibilities: flip the field position and simultaneously limit the opponent's chances to gain back some yardage.

Kroeger conducted a masterclass against Vanderbilt, as he punted the ball five times for an average of 53.6 yards per punt. That included one that he boomed for an astonishing 69 yards, two that were downed inside the Commodores' twenty-yard line, and another two that went into the end zone for touchbacks.

He showcased all of the value he brings to the Gamecocks on Saturday night, and for his performance, he was honored as a co-winner of the Special Teams Player of the Week award by the SEC. South Carolina has earned several player of the week honors, and wide receiver Xavier Leggette earned one for his specialist efforts two weeks ago.

Considering how well the Commodores drove against the Gamecocks' defense at times in Nashville, it can't be understated how pivotal Kroeger's performance was for South Carolina as he continues to add to his career year in his junior campaign.

