MarShawn Lloyd Out For Florida

Two weeks ago, South Carolina suffered essentially two losses against the Missouri Tigers, the game itself, and one of their biggest difference makers on offense in running back MarShawn Lloyd.

Lloyd was later diagnosed with a deep thigh bruise, an injury that would subsequently keep him from traveling with the team to Nashville last week for their matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

It appears that Lloyd will once again be unavailable this weekend, as it was reported by David Cloninger of the Post and Courier late Friday evening that Lloyd didn't travel with the team to Gainesville.

While the Gamecocks were able to produce enough offensive firepower last weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Gators will be more challenging due to their more hostile home environment and significantly more talented roster compared to Vanderbilt.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Florida

Gameday: Saturday, November 12th, 2022.

Saturday, November 12th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: The Swamp (Gainesville, Florida)

The Swamp (Gainesville, Florida) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.