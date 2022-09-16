CBS Tabs Rattler As "Player With The Most To Gain"

Quarterback Spencer Rattler suffered a fall from grace after the 2021 season but could regain the NFL's confidence barring a big performance on Saturday.

CBS Sports monitors major draft storylines weekly and publishes superlatives ahead of Saturday kick-offs. This week they labeled Rattler as the player with the "most to gain" from a big performance, as he and the Gamecocks will take on Georgia on ESPN.

They detailed his falling out with Oklahoma and head coach Lincoln Riley, who is now the head man at USC. Rattler gained steam ahead of this year, as many thought he would take a leap under head coach Shane Beamer. Despite some high moments, it has been a mixed bag of results.

"Rattler was in the conversation for most anticipated quarterback prospect this time a year ago. The thought was that head coach Lincoln Riley would do with Rattler what he had done with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma. Instead, he lost the starting job to freshman Caleb Williams, transferred, and Riley accepted the head coach position with USC... Through two games, results have been mixed. In a game where the Gamecocks trailed by double-digits often, Rattler completed 61.5% of his passes for 376 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the ranked Razorbacks of Arkansas. A different challenge lies ahead, however, as No. 1 Georgia comes to town. If Rattler can have a stable performance against the Bulldogs, maybe his draft stock can begin an upward trajectory."

He certainly has pro-style tools; the arm talent and football intelligence jump off the screen, but poor decisions also make frequent appearances in his tape. Rattler has moments that remind you why many touted him as a franchise signal-caller when he leaves you scratching your head at other moments.

If South Carolina hopes to remain competitive with Georgia, they will need No. 7 to play the game of his life. His inconsistencies remained prevalent against Arkansas, but when Rattler is on the field, you can never count out his talent.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.