South Gamecocks Lead Virginia Tech 10-8 at the Half. How Do The Gamecocks Secure the Victory?
The South Carolina have just completed their first half of the 2025 season. They currently lead the Virginia Tech Hokies, 10-8.
The Gamecocks came out blazing with a seven play, 75 yard drive that was capped off by a 15 yard quarterback draw by LaNorris Sellers. He also accounted for 69 of the 75 yards on the drive. During their first defensive appearance of the game, the Gamecocks stood strong and forced a three and out, returning to their normal form we saw last season.
The defense remained stout and also picked up an interception in the red zone after Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones was forced out of the pocket and landed in the chest of sophomore linebacker Fred Johnson. The Gamecocks held the Hokies scoreless for the rest of the quarter.
However, the Hokies did pick up two points after the interception as Sellers was sacked in his own endzone for a safety. The Gamecock offense remained stagnant for the rest of the quarter with their only points coming from the first-drive touchdown.
To open the second quarter, the Hokies drove down the field and added a field goal, which was aided by an unnecessary roughness that moved the Hokies into the red zone. Luckily, the Gamecocks defense was able to stand strong and only allow a field goal.
After struggling to move the ball offensively, the Gamecocks were able to establish the run game and moved the ball downfield. Despite a massive loss after a botched snap, graduate transfer Rahsul Faison nearly recovered all lost yardage with a 30-yard and extended the drive. The drive was capped off with a field goal after a controversial overturned touchdown grab by Nyck Harbor.
The Hokies squeezed out the a 56 yard field goal to cut the lead to two.
If the Gamecocks want to finish this game with a victory, there are a few areas they’ll need to improve in. Offensively, they have struggled to consistently move the ball through the air. Sellers has been forced to exit the pocket to find his targets and has not been able to string completions together. The more he can do so, the better the Gamecock offense will operate.
Defensively, they need to get Drones on the ground more. He has been able to escape several sacks, which have led to both plays and drives being extended. Drones was not sacked one time in the first half. The Gamecocks were known for being one of the best teams in terms of sacks in the country and have the talent to repeat those efforts.
